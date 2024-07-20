wrestling / News
Terence Crawford Arms Cody Rhodes Against Austin Theory & Grayson Waller On WWE Smackdown
Cody Rhodes got an assist from boxer Terence Crawford in fending off Austin Theory & Grayson Waller on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Rhodes open things up with a promo talking about Randy Orton’s assault at the hands of the Bloodline last week. Rhodes was turning his attention to Solo Sikoa when Theory and Waller came down, angry that Sikoa took them out and blaming Rhodes.
Rhodes attacked the two as they entered the ring, but ended up outnumbered. He wound up on the outside where Crawford, who was in the front row, gave him a chair to fight off the tag team.
Professional boxer and Omaha native, @terencecrawford, has a front row seat at #SmackDown tonight! 🥊
#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/5couaVy9dW
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2024
TERENCE WITH THE ASSIST!#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/4y0MQgGyyW
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) July 20, 2024
