Terence Crawford Knocks Out Austin Theory On WWE Smackdown

Terence Crawford got a KO on this week’s WWE Smackdown, laying out Austin Theory. Crawford, who helped Cody Rhodes fight off A-Town Down Under on last week’s show by giving Rhodes a chair, was called into the ring by Theory and Grayson Waller on tonight’s episode. The former Tag Team Champions demanded an apology but didn’t get one. When Waller said that Theory would knock Crawford out, Crawford instead knocked Theory out.

You can see the segment below: