Terence Crawford Reflects On His Experience At WWE Smackdown

Terence Crawford got involved with the action on last week’s WWE Smackdown, and he says he had a good time. The boxer gave Cody Rhodes an assist on Friday’s show, providing him with a chair from the crowd to fight off A-Town Down Under. Crawford appeared on The MMA Hour and talked about his experience at the show, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On his experience at Smackdown: “It was dope. Got invited to actually go to SmackDown being in Omaha. I have been a big wrestling fan for as long as I can remember. As a little kid, growing up watching WWF and watching The Rock, Undertaker Stone Cold Steve Austin. All these big wrestling stars. I always wanted to imitate the moves and the things that they did. Of course, I’m going to be supported by my city. I took my kids, they loved it. We did what we did and we make history again.”

On if he would ever do a match: “I don’t know. I haven’t gotten into it that far. The experience was second to none. It was electrifying. I was nervous doing it. It was different. It was dope and a good feeling. Not only was it my hometown, but it was WWE, a big platform.”