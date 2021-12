Terminal Eliminator 4-Way Added To TERMINUS Debut Event

A special ‘Terminal Eliminator’ 4-way match has been added to the TERMINUS debut event on January 16 at the Kroc Center in Atlanta. The match will feature JDX vs. Adam Priest vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Invictus Khash. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Kiera Hogan

* Terminal Eliminator: JDX vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Invictus Khash vs. Adam Priest

* Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty

* Moose vs. Alex Coughlin

* Janai Kai vs. Liiza Hall

* Dante Caballero & Joe Keys vs. Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi

* Also announced: Bandido, Jonathan Gresham, Baron Black