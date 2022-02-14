TERMINAL Eliminator Match Added To TERMINUS II

TERMINUS has announced the return of the TERMINAL Eliminator match for their second event on February 24 in Atlanta. Josh Alexander will face Kenny Alfonso, Leon Ruff and Tre Lamar. At the first event, Daniel Garcia won a TERMINAL Eliminator bout by beating Adam Priest, Invictus Khash and JDX. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH (Original) World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Santana

* TERMINAL Eliminator Match: Josh Alexander vs. Kenny Alfonso vs. Leon Ruff vs. Tre Lamar

* Daniel Garcia & Kevin Blackwood vs. Dante Caballero & Joe Keys

* Adam Priest vs. Invictus Khash

* Also advertised for the show: Baron Black, Queen Aminata, Serena Deeb, Killa Kate, Gabriel Kidd, Jay Lethal, Liiza Hall, Davey Richards, Lio Rush and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland.