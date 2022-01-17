wrestling / News
TERMINUS All Roads Lead Here Results: Bandido Battles Baron Black, More
TERMINUS held their debut show All Roads Lead Here on Sunday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful.
The event took place in Atlanta, Georgia. TERMINUS has announced that the second show will take place on February 24th.
* Lee Moriarty def. Josh Woods
* Terminal Eliminator 4-Way Match: Daniel Garcia def. JDX, Adam Priest, and Invictus Khash
* Mike Bennett def. Moose via disqualification
* Diamante def. Janai Kai
* IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace def. Kiera Hogan
* ROH World Championship: Bandido def. Baron Black
🙌🏼🙌🏼 @bandidowrestler #TERMINUS pic.twitter.com/TBxp7UNuv1
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) January 17, 2022
* Joe Keys & Dante Caballero def. Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi
* Original ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham and Josh Alexander resulted in a draw via double-pin
.@TheJonGresham is on fire!🔥 #TERMINUS pic.twitter.com/0JI8InEbU7
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) January 17, 2022
C4 Spike!!@Walking_Weapon #TERMINUS pic.twitter.com/Lrt0ORWfOb
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) January 17, 2022
.@TheJonGresham 🤝 @Walking_Weapon #TERMINUS @TERMINUSpro pic.twitter.com/xNtbQZiJQA
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) January 17, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says AEW Should Stop Referencing WWE If They’re Not Willing To Go Head-to-Head, Tony Khan Says Bischoff Is ‘Irresponsible’
- Natalya Has Her Assistant Release Statement After Fastest Loss Ever to Aliyah on WWE SmackDown
- Booker T On Jade Cargill Being Something Wrestling Has ‘Never Seen Before,’ Comparisons To Goldberg
- Lance Storm Says Wardlow vs. CM Punk Made Him Not Care About Punk’s Feud With MJF