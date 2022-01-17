TERMINUS All Roads Lead Here Results: Bandido Battles Baron Black, More

TERMINUS held their debut show All Roads Lead Here on Sunday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful.

The event took place in Atlanta, Georgia. TERMINUS has announced that the second show will take place on February 24th.

* Lee Moriarty def. Josh Woods

* Terminal Eliminator 4-Way Match: Daniel Garcia def. JDX, Adam Priest, and Invictus Khash

* Mike Bennett def. Moose via disqualification

* Diamante def. Janai Kai

* IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace def. Kiera Hogan

* ROH World Championship: Bandido def. Baron Black

* Joe Keys & Dante Caballero def. Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi

* Original ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham and Josh Alexander resulted in a draw via double-pin