TERMINUS Debut Set to Stream on FITE TV

TERMINUS makes its debut later this month, and it will stream live on FITE TV. Jonathan Gresham and Baron Black’s new promotion hosts its first event in Atlanta on January 16th, and the company announced on Twitter on Sunday morning that the show will stream on FITE. Lenny Leonard and Dave Prazak will call the matches.

The lineup for the show is:

* Original ROH World Championship Match: Bandido vs. Baron Black

* ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Alexander

* IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan

* Liiza Hall vs. Janai Kai

* Alex Coughlin vs. Moose

* Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty

* Dante Caballero & Joe Keys vs. Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi

* JDX vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Invictus Khash vs. Adam Priest