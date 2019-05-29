wrestling / News

UPDATED: Terri Runnels Arrested For Bringing Gun To Airport, Mugshot Released

May 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Terri Runnels

UPDATE: TMZ has now released a mugshot for Terri Runnels after her arrest at an airport in Tampa, Florida earlier today. You can check out an image of the mugshot below.

Additionally, there’s a photo of the gun Runnels was allegedly carrying. It appears to be a Glock 9mm handgun. Officials are claiming the gun was loaded.

ORIGINAL: PWInsider reports that Terri Runnels was arrested at 7:31 AM this morning for possession of a concealed weapon for bringing a gun to the Tampa Airport. The maximum punishment is five years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines because it’s a class three felony. The gun she had was a Glock 9 MM. She’s currently still in jail, being held on a $2,000 bond.

