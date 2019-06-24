Terri Runnels Avoids Prosecution On Charges of Bringing Loaded Gun to Airport

– Terri Runnels will not face prosecution after bringing a loaded gun to Tampa International Airport in late May. TMZ reports that prosecutors issued a letter of release to drop a felony charge of carrying a concealed firearm against the WWE alumna stemming from an incident on May 29th when she brought her gun to the airport in a backpack.

Runnels had told police at the time, and reiterated publicly in a video comment, that she had brought the gun with her to deal with an armadillo at her mother’s property and simply forgot to take the weapon out of her backpack. She was potentially facing up to five years in prison on the felony charge.

The letter of release means that the case could theoretically be brought back up down the line, but the odds are said to be very low that it will happen.