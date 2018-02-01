Terri Runnels Was Disappointed With Raw 25, Says Backstage Environment is ‘Very Corporate’ Now

– Terri Runnels discussed the twenty-fifth anniversary episode of Raw and more on the first episode of her new Cigars, Scars and Superstars podcast. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being disappointed with the show: “I was very disappointed [with Raw 25]. I really was. First of all, I was proud to be there and proud to be with my WWE family again; that was wonderful, but pretty much after that, it was kind of like, ‘Wow, really?’ I thought that [two locations] was a great idea because there’s no way that you can fit capacity crowd that would want to see it in that tiny Manhattan Center location. In order to have it at the Manhattan Center you would have to have it at some other place. I heard from friends that were at the Manhattan Center felt that they got jipped because they only had a few matches and it was dead in between.”

On not being happy with the amount of time the female stars got: “I think I am disappointed. I don’t feel like I was disrespected, but I just think that they had; this is my guess, but I believe they had a monster of a show to try to do and figure out. This many talents coming into Raw that is normally not there like past legends, and I just think it ended up being a time thing; ‘We don’t know what else to do, let’s just have them come out and wave.’ I don’t know, it was just disappointing because I loved my WWE family and all of that and it was just disappointing. It was a let down.”

On the situation backstage being very different: “Nobody was pissed off. It was a ball of fun in our dressing room, but I had to tell you, that was another interesting thing. We were put in a basketball court; we were blocked off with black curtains, and there was another area where male legends were blocked off as well. Next to that they were filming all day the APA vignettes so because of that the overhead lights couldn’t be on. We were trying to be ready in almost pitch black dark. They brought one little light and shun it over but it was still dark over there. We kept asking if we can please get lights and how much longer the vignettes were done and they’re like, if we don’t get them done we have to get them done live so we may not be able to put the lights on at all. I couldn’t see to get in my suitcase; I couldn’t find stuff, it was dark. We did not have a mirror. I asked for a folding mirror; they actually gave me that, but there was no running water to wash our hands close by. That was very interesting.”

On the WWE work environment: “It is very different now. It’s just very corporate. The word that comes to my mind is that there is a bit of antiseptic feeling. I would that maybe in terms of the whole sexual harassment; there’s so many things like Wrestlers Court and hazing that used to go on very rapidly in our business, but in a lot of ways that fun is taken out.”