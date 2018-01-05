WWE News: Terri Runnels Praises Dana Brooke, WWE Mashes Up 1996 RAW Intro With Modern Stars

– Dana Brooke has been getting compared to Terri Runnels in her new role with Titus Worldwide. Runnels had an appearance similar to Brooke when she played Alexandra York in WCW. In a post on Twitter, Runnels weighed in on the comparisons.

Folks, simply a reminder that every great, old thing becomes new again! You rock it @DanaBrookeWWE #AlexandraYork loves YOU!😗👍 https://t.co/8I3Ntm0Ufh — Terri Runnels (@theterrirunnels) January 2, 2018

Wow this is a pure honor to be recognized by you! I appreciate the support more then you can imagine ! 🙌🏻👓 https://t.co/m8YEbF51j1 — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) January 2, 2018

My pleasure! Just remember to own it and stay within the confines of your character's mind whilst being live or taping. 👍 I was really happy to see you BEGINNING to own this character last night!#YorkFoundation #AlexandraYork #BrookeFoundation #DanaBrooke👓🎒👠💄 😉😗💋 https://t.co/T86jS2SVw7 — Terri Runnels (@theterrirunnels) January 2, 2018

