WWE News: Terri Runnels Praises Dana Brooke, WWE Mashes Up 1996 RAW Intro With Modern Stars

January 5, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dana Brooke - WWE Main Event

– Dana Brooke has been getting compared to Terri Runnels in her new role with Titus Worldwide. Runnels had an appearance similar to Brooke when she played Alexandra York in WCW. In a post on Twitter, Runnels weighed in on the comparisons.

– WWE has released a new video featuring the 1996 RAW intro with modern WWE stars.

