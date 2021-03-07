Terry Funk Has Advice For Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega Ahead of AEW Revolution Deathmatch

Terry Funk is a veteran of exploding barbed wire deathmatches, and has some advice for Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega ahead of their bout at AEW Revolution. Funk spoke with Sports Illustrated and discussed his past with deathmatches and more. You can check out the highlights below:

On his experience with the exploding barbed wire deathmatch: “It’s the roughest style match I’ve ever been in. I put a lot into those matches. I put in 100%, and I came out with a lot of damage to my body. If you want to make this match work, you need to give the people their money’s worth. That’s the bottom line, that’s the most important thing. You need to do whatever you can to accomplish that. Physically, that can sometimes be a rugged game to play.”

On what he wants to see from the bout: “You’re not trying to tell a story, you’re trying to win a god damn match. That’s the whole point. Win the match, win the fight.”

On his advice to Moxley and Omega: “Confidence is the key to success in this match. And wrestling a match like this, it shows how much you love what you do. I’ve always loved this business. It’s my profession. It’s changed, it’s evolved, but there are still some great people in it and around it, like these two. I admire what they do in the ring. This is a tough match. It was for me at least, as tough as it could possibly be. It’s up to them how they treat it. This match, their job is to go ahead and give the people their money’s worth. If they do that, their match will live on for a long time. These two guys, I think they’ll do it to the best of their ability.”