wrestling / News
Terry Funk Celebration Of Life Announced For Next Week In Texas
August 24, 2023
Terry Funk’s family will be holding a celebration of life for the late wrestling icon next week. PWInsider reports that the following funeral arrangements are set for Funk, with the Funk family having given permission for the details to be shared:
Terry Funk Celebration of Life
* Visitation
Thursday August 31, 2023 5-7 PM
Brooks Funeral Directors
1702 5th Avenue
Canyon, Texas 79015
806-644-2111
* Service
Friday September 1, 2023 2 PM
Hillside Christian Church
West Campus
6100 S. Soncy Road
Amarillo, Texas 79119
806-457-4900
