Terry Funk Receives His International Pro Wrestling HOF Ring In New Video

A new video features Terry Funk receiving his International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame induction ring. The wrestling legend was inducted into the Hall of Fame in August of last year, and video of Funk receiving his ring from Manny “The Bull” Fernandez was released today.

The video was aired during the event as part of the ceremony, which took place on August 28th, 2021 in Albany, New York.

The Hall of Fame also released video of Mick Foley visiting the MVP Arena in Albany, where the IPWHF Hall and Museum will be located, so he could put Funk’s plaque on the wall. You can see that video below as well.