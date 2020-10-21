wrestling / News
Terry Funk Joins Twitter, Sends Message To People Posing As Him
October 21, 2020 | Posted by
Terry Funk has finally stepped into the modern age by posting a video message on Twitter for all the people posing as him online.
He said: “Look. I am Terry Funk. And I am on Twitter. And I am I and you are you. I don’t want any impersonators.”
Mr. Funk has a message for anyone pretending to be him on Twitter! pic.twitter.com/emIBzugxDA
— Terry Funk (@TheDirtyFunker) October 21, 2020
