Terry Funk Joins Twitter, Sends Message To People Posing As Him

October 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Terry Funk

Terry Funk has finally stepped into the modern age by posting a video message on Twitter for all the people posing as him online.

He said: “Look. I am Terry Funk. And I am on Twitter. And I am I and you are you. I don’t want any impersonators.

Terry Funk, Joseph Lee

