– WrestleCon has updated its list of advertised guests for WrestleCon 2020 in Tampa over WrestleMania 36 weekend (via PWInsider).

*Terry Funk (making his first appearance in a long time)

*The Great Muta.

*Jake Roberts

*Orange Cassidy

*Christy Hemme

*Lita

*Paul Diamond aka Max Moon and Kato.

*Demolition.

*James Ellsworth

*Mike Tyson.

*Pete Rose.

*Bret Hart

*Christian.

*Impact Wrestling Champion Sami Callihan

*Dory Funk Jr.

*Jordynne Grace.

*Teal Piper.

*Bobby Fulton.

*Marty Jannetty.

*Ted DiBiase

*Kevin Nash

*The Honky Tonk Man

*Shane Mercer.

*Arn Anderson

*Road Warrior Animal

*The Boogeyman

*Bushwhacker Luke

*Colt Cabana

*Joey Ryan

*Dean Malenko

*Magnum TA

*Teddy Long

*Mick Foley

*Barbara Blank (AKA Kelly Kelly)

*Candice Michelle

*Tenille Dashwood

*Alicia Atout

*RJ City

*Ethan Page

*Brooke Hogan

*Tessa Blanchard

*The Rock N’ Roll Express.

*Scott Steiner

*Fred Ottman aka Tugboat, Typhoon, Shock Master

*Sid Vicious

*Puma King

*Black Taurus

Live Shows Schedule:

All live shows affiliated with WrestleCon 2020 are taking place at the Ritz in Ybor City, 1503 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL, 33605. For ticket information, visit www.wrestlecon.com.

Thursday 4/2 at 4pm – Europe v. The World

Thursday 4/2 at 8pm – The Mark Hitchcock Memorial Wrestlecon Supershow

Thursday 4/2 at 11:59pm – Ybor After Dark – a variety and comedy show (21 and up, 2 drinks included with Ticket!): $36 advance

Friday 4/3 at 11am – Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling with DDT

Friday 4/3 at 3pm – Ethan Page’s Body Guy Extravaganza

Friday 4/3 at 7pm – Impact Wrestling

Saturday 4/4 at 11am – The Wrestling Revolver’s Pancakes and Piledrivers 4

Saturday 4/4 at 3pm – Festival de Lucha

Saturday 4/4 at 7pm – Joey Ryan’s Penis Party

Convention Schedule:

All convention related events are taking place at George Steinbrenner Field, 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa, FL, 33614. Tickets are on sale at www.wrestlecon.com

Friday 4/3–9am-4pm: WrestleCon Convention (Walk-Up Admitted at 10am, advance tickets entry at 9am) – $36/day in advance, $40 walk up + Taxes

Saturday 4/4–9am-4pm: WrestleCon Convention (Walk-Up Admitted at 10am, advance tickets entry at 9am) – $36/day in advance, $40 walk up + Taxes

Sunday 4/5–11am-1pm: Buffet Brunch with Talents from WrestleCon (includes admission to Pre-party from 1pm-4pm): $89

Sunday 4/5–1pm-4pm: WrestleMania Pre-Party includes a wrestler/celebrity softball game, live stage entertainment, charity dunk tank, and Food and Beverages for Sale at Concession Stands -$20 online/advance, $30 walk up + taxes