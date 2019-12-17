wrestling / News
Terry Funk, Lita, Great Muta And More Added To WrestleCon 2020
– WrestleCon has updated its list of advertised guests for WrestleCon 2020 in Tampa over WrestleMania 36 weekend (via PWInsider).
*Terry Funk (making his first appearance in a long time)
*The Great Muta.
*Jake Roberts
*Orange Cassidy
*Christy Hemme
*Lita
*Paul Diamond aka Max Moon and Kato.
*Demolition.
*James Ellsworth
*Mike Tyson.
*Pete Rose.
*Bret Hart
*Christian.
*Impact Wrestling Champion Sami Callihan
*Dory Funk Jr.
*Jordynne Grace.
*Teal Piper.
*Bobby Fulton.
*Marty Jannetty.
*Ted DiBiase
*Kevin Nash
*The Honky Tonk Man
*Shane Mercer.
*Arn Anderson
*Road Warrior Animal
*The Boogeyman
*Bushwhacker Luke
*Colt Cabana
*Joey Ryan
*Dean Malenko
*Magnum TA
*Teddy Long
*Mick Foley
*Barbara Blank (AKA Kelly Kelly)
*Candice Michelle
*Tenille Dashwood
*Alicia Atout
*RJ City
*Ethan Page
*Brooke Hogan
*Tessa Blanchard
*The Rock N’ Roll Express.
*Scott Steiner
*Fred Ottman aka Tugboat, Typhoon, Shock Master
*Sid Vicious
*Puma King
*Black Taurus
Live Shows Schedule:
All live shows affiliated with WrestleCon 2020 are taking place at the Ritz in Ybor City, 1503 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL, 33605. For ticket information, visit www.wrestlecon.com.
Thursday 4/2 at 4pm – Europe v. The World
Thursday 4/2 at 8pm – The Mark Hitchcock Memorial Wrestlecon Supershow
Thursday 4/2 at 11:59pm – Ybor After Dark – a variety and comedy show (21 and up, 2 drinks included with Ticket!): $36 advance
Friday 4/3 at 11am – Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling with DDT
Friday 4/3 at 3pm – Ethan Page’s Body Guy Extravaganza
Friday 4/3 at 7pm – Impact Wrestling
Saturday 4/4 at 11am – The Wrestling Revolver’s Pancakes and Piledrivers 4
Saturday 4/4 at 3pm – Festival de Lucha
Saturday 4/4 at 7pm – Joey Ryan’s Penis Party
Convention Schedule:
All convention related events are taking place at George Steinbrenner Field, 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa, FL, 33614. Tickets are on sale at www.wrestlecon.com
Friday 4/3–9am-4pm: WrestleCon Convention (Walk-Up Admitted at 10am, advance tickets entry at 9am) – $36/day in advance, $40 walk up + Taxes
Saturday 4/4–9am-4pm: WrestleCon Convention (Walk-Up Admitted at 10am, advance tickets entry at 9am) – $36/day in advance, $40 walk up + Taxes
Sunday 4/5–11am-1pm: Buffet Brunch with Talents from WrestleCon (includes admission to Pre-party from 1pm-4pm): $89
Sunday 4/5–1pm-4pm: WrestleMania Pre-Party includes a wrestler/celebrity softball game, live stage entertainment, charity dunk tank, and Food and Beverages for Sale at Concession Stands -$20 online/advance, $30 walk up + taxes
