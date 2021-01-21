Various News: Terry Funk Makes Surprise Appearance During Stan Hansen Signing, Best of Attitude Era Royal Rumble, Sam Roberts Praises 1999 Royal Rumble

– As previously reported, Terry Funk is set for the next Virtual Gimmick Table signing for Highspots later tonight at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s a clip of Terry Funk making a surprise appearance on last night’s virtual signing event:

Here's Terry Funk doing a run in on our live signing with Stan Hansen. We can't wait to have Terry on the @Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/VSPbqxoQYh — #HSWN (@HighspotsWN) January 21, 2021

– The WWE Network is now streaming the Best of WWE: Attitude Era Royal Rumble. The presentation is hosted by Matt Camp. Here’s the lineuP of matches featured:

* Royal Rumble match from 1997

* Royal Rumble match from 1998

* Royal Rumble match from 1999

* Royal Rumble match from 2000

– WWE released a clip of Sam Roberts from his podcast explaining why the 1999 Royal Rumble match is one of his favorites ever: