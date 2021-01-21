wrestling / News

Various News: Terry Funk Makes Surprise Appearance During Stan Hansen Signing, Best of Attitude Era Royal Rumble, Sam Roberts Praises 1999 Royal Rumble

January 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Terry Funk World Championship Wrestling 6-24-1989

As previously reported, Terry Funk is set for the next Virtual Gimmick Table signing for Highspots later tonight at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s a clip of Terry Funk making a surprise appearance on last night’s virtual signing event:

– The WWE Network is now streaming the Best of WWE: Attitude Era Royal Rumble. The presentation is hosted by Matt Camp. Here’s the lineuP of matches featured:

* Royal Rumble match from 1997
* Royal Rumble match from 1998
* Royal Rumble match from 1999
* Royal Rumble match from 2000

– WWE released a clip of Sam Roberts from his podcast explaining why the 1999 Royal Rumble match is one of his favorites ever:

