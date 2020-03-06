Terry Funk Pulled From Big Event Convention In NYC

PWInsider reports that Terry Funk has been forced to cancel an appearance at the Big Event convention in New York City that was scheduled this weekend. He has been dealing with several health issues and won’t be able to travel from Amarillo, Texas to New York. The travel would have involved multiple flights. Funk is said to be upset about missing the appearance as he believes he let his fans down.

At this time it’s also unknown if he will be able to make an appearance in Philadelphia, where he is also scheduled.