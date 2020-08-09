Terry Funk Says Wrestling Wasn’t Good To Sabu Financially

In an interview with Wrestlezone, Terry Funk spoke about how influential Sabu was on wrestling and noted that the wrestling business hasn’t been kind to Sabu financially. Here are highlights:

On Sabu’s influence: “He created a different look to the profession and I really mean that. What he created was ‘Hey, this guy is going beyond what he should possibly do in the ring,’ and he did. He would go in the ring and physically abuse himself and do things that physically hurt himself. He’s still wrestling, but they definitely shortened his career, you know? That guy has got a tremendous heart and a love for his business and that’s why he did what he did and took the chances that he took within the ring.”

On how the business has treated Sabu: “He loved the business, I’m sure he still loves it, but as far as far as financially goes, it wasn’t that good to him. Why? Because the one person that makes you rich wasn’t there and he had the qualities to do it, but he did so much. And he loved it so much that he is very much like Cactus, destroyed their bodies for the fans. I saw The Sheik in his eyes, but Sabu was Sabu from the heart, when it came to wanting to have a match that would be remembered from then on and that time on and to make every match that he was in the main event. He tried to do that all the time.”

On the ECW wrestlers: “They were very competitive too, but they wanted to have the best match on the card, every one of them did. Anywhere that you would have put that card, they would have tore the house down. Doesn’t matter if it was in south Texas or Mexico or over in Japan, they would have tore the house down with the card that they had and it was just each guy giving 100%.”