Terry Funk Tests Positive For COVID-19

April 23, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Terry Funk

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Terry Funk was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. It’s believed he tested positive after attending church a few weeks ago. Other than being in quarantine, he is said to be okay.

Our best wishes go out to Mr. Funk.

