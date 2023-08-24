More Terry Funk Tributes: Tommy Dreamer, Sami Zayn, NJPW & Others

The tributes to Terry Funk from the wrestling world continue to come in with Tommy Dreamer, NJPW, Sami Zayn and more weighing in on the legend’s passing and legacy. You can see more posts from wrestling stars and the like below:

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Terry Funk. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go to Terry's family, friends and fans.#njpw pic.twitter.com/U9mE6H9ogh — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 24, 2023

Terry Funk was a truly unique performer for the ages that inspired and influenced so many, myself included. There was a passion and a sense of chaos in his work that was so beautiful to watch.

My condolences to his friends and family. RIP. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 24, 2023

Saddened to learn that we lost the great Terry Funk. An unbelievable performer whose passion for our industry was unmatched. Rest in peace, Terry. pic.twitter.com/qpJvxs36i4 — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) August 23, 2023

No matter what generation of wrestling you grew up with, I’ve never heard anyone say a bad word about Terry Funk. He was universally respected and loved. Terry knew what was important in this life, the way you treat people. Thinking of Terry and his family tonight. pic.twitter.com/q1bslrj3mT — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 24, 2023

Terry Funk was my favorite Flair nemesis. pic.twitter.com/FbOODWs4P2 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) August 23, 2023

I don’t know what to say. The word “legend” is tossed around these days, but Terry Funk was the literal embodiment of the term. Thank you for your incredible contributions to the business we love, for your advice, your kind words, and for the example you set. Godspeed, sir. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/PdTsTxpmCT — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 24, 2023