Teruaki Kanemitsu Parts Ways With NJPW

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced that Teruaki Kanemitsu, who started as a Young Lion in 2016, has parted ways with the company. Kanemitsu released the following statement:

‘I have nothing but gratitude to the New Japan fans who gave me so much support. I’m disappointed that things have end this way, and I’m truly sorry.

From here on out I will walk a different path. I feel like I will be going on an indefinite learning excursion, and I will dedicate myself to living up to the NJPW standard. I hope you continue to support me in the future’.