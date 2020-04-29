wrestling / News

Tessa Blanchard and Scott D’Amore React To Moose Bringing Back TNA World Title

April 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Moose Impact Rebellion

As we reported last night, Moose brought back the TNA World Heavyweight title at last night’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion event. Moose has been feuding with people associated with TNA since the ‘No Place Like Home’ special was set to happen. His most recent win over TNA included a win over Hernandez last night, in a triple threat match that also included Michael Elgin.

Tessa Blanchard reacted by posting a photo of the Impact Wrestling World title, saying that she was ‘undeniable’ ‘forever’, but Moose wrote back: “You can throw that Junk in the Garbage…….this Carries More Weight.

You can also see reactions from Ethan Page and Scott D’Amore below.

