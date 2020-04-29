Tessa Blanchard and Scott D’Amore React To Moose Bringing Back TNA World Title

As we reported last night, Moose brought back the TNA World Heavyweight title at last night’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion event. Moose has been feuding with people associated with TNA since the ‘No Place Like Home’ special was set to happen. His most recent win over TNA included a win over Hernandez last night, in a triple threat match that also included Michael Elgin.

Tessa Blanchard reacted by posting a photo of the Impact Wrestling World title, saying that she was ‘undeniable’ ‘forever’, but Moose wrote back: “You can throw that Junk in the Garbage…….this Carries More Weight.”

You can also see reactions from Ethan Page and Scott D’Amore below.

AND NEW TNA HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION #THEREALWORLDCHAMPION pic.twitter.com/EqpKNNcYhb — THE REAL WORLD CHAMPION (@TheMooseNation) April 29, 2020

You can throw that Junk in the Garbage…….this Carries More Weight #THEREALWORLDCHAMPION https://t.co/ZnOP1B7HPY pic.twitter.com/GkpWQmoB03 — THE REAL WORLD CHAMPION (@TheMooseNation) April 29, 2020

YO F THIS! Why is @TheMooseNation holding the TNA WORLD TITLE on my TV right now ….. THIS. IS. BULL💩. @ScottDAmore #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/mGrsTNK4Kt — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) April 29, 2020

Ok I’ll be honest it was your idea ok bring back TNA….. but I did all the physical work Conquering all those TNA Guys and getting my hands on this title so when ever you can cross the border back to the states I promise you a Shot at my Big Gold Belt…. Deal??? https://t.co/vIAH6BBEmZ — THE REAL WORLD CHAMPION (@TheMooseNation) April 29, 2020

Moose Becomes TNA HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION and #Rebellion trends #9 nationally on Twitter. Do you see correlation ?? You’re welcome @ScottDAmore @CyrusOverHuge @IMPACTWRESTLING @EdNordholm — THE REAL WORLD CHAMPION (@TheMooseNation) April 29, 2020