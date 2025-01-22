Tessa Blanchard Announced For This Week’s TNA Impact

Tessa Blanchard will appear on this week’s live episode of TNA Impact. TNA announced on Tuesday that Blanchard, who defeated Jordynne Grace at TNA Genesis, will be speaking on Thursday’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TNA+ and AXS TV, is:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Fraxiom vs. The Rascalz

* The Hardys vs. Moose & JDC

* Santino Marella addresses Josh Alexander quitting TNA

* Joe Hendry to speak

* We’ll hear from Tessa Blanchard