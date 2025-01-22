wrestling / News
Tessa Blanchard Announced For This Week’s TNA Impact
Tessa Blanchard will appear on this week’s live episode of TNA Impact. TNA announced on Tuesday that Blanchard, who defeated Jordynne Grace at TNA Genesis, will be speaking on Thursday’s show.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TNA+ and AXS TV, is:
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Fraxiom vs. The Rascalz
* The Hardys vs. Moose & JDC
* Santino Marella addresses Josh Alexander quitting TNA
* Joe Hendry to speak
* We’ll hear from Tessa Blanchard
THIS THURSDAY LIVE on #TNAiMPACT at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ around the world.
We'll hear from Tessa Blanchard! pic.twitter.com/ezjTNLBzcG
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 22, 2025
