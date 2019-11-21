wrestling / News
Tessa Blanchard Announces Engagement to Daga
November 20, 2019 | Posted by
– Congratulations to Tessa Blanchard and Daga, who are now engaged as revealed by Blanchard. The #1 contender to the Impact World Championship took to her Instagram account to post pictures of Daga proposing and a picture of the ring, as you can see below:
