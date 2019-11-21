wrestling / News

Tessa Blanchard Announces Engagement to Daga

November 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tessa Blanchard WOW Champion

– Congratulations to Tessa Blanchard and Daga, who are now engaged as revealed by Blanchard. The #1 contender to the Impact World Championship took to her Instagram account to post pictures of Daga proposing and a picture of the ring, as you can see below:

View this post on Instagram

My whole heart for my whole life. ❤️ @dagathewrestler

A post shared by TESSA BLANCHARD (@tessa_blanchard) on

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Daga, Tessa Blanchard, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading