wrestling / News
Tessa Blanchard Avoids Getting Fired By Competing On This Week’s TNA Impact
Tessa Blanchard managed to keep her job on this week’s TNA Impact by competing in the ring. Thursday’s episode saw Blanchard compete under threat by Santino Marella that she would be fired if she didn’t after claiming on last week’s show that she couldn’t get cleared to wrestle.
Blanchard defeated Kelsey Heather in a singles match on the show, marking her first match on Impact since April 7th, 2020.
Tessa Blanchard competes on #TNAiMPACT for the first time in FOUR YEARS..NEXT!
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/StCMC8Uysn pic.twitter.com/qedUjgYl8B
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 28, 2025
Tessa Blanchard proves she's UNDENIABLE as Knockouts World Champion @mashaslamovich watches on!
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/StCMC8Uysn pic.twitter.com/nlulmcKVjb
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 28, 2025
