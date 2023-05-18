Tessa Blanchard Claims She’s Grown As A Person, Says It’s A Constant Process

In an interview with McGuire on Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Tessa Blanchard spoke about how she’s changed as a person from her past behavior and wants to continue growing. Blanchard was previously accused of bullying and racial slurs, and allegedly had less-than-amiable exits from Impact and WOW. She has since returned to wrestling and is now a part of XPW.

She said: “It’s a constant process, right? I’m not who I was a year ago, ten years ago, it’s a constant process, but we have to be aware of it or else we get caught up in the business and the comments and all that B.S.,” Blanchard said. “We’re in this constant phase of growth. I’m proud of myself, I’m proud of a lot of my friends. I’m glad for where I am, I’m glad to be on this tour and to just have fun in wrestling again because fun has been sucked out of so much of it, at least in my opinion.“