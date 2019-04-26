Tessa Blanchard Clears Up Rumor That WWE PC Incident Kept Her Out Of WWE

– Various websites are reporting that Tessa Blanchard didn’t sign with WWE due to attitude issues and an incident that occurred at the WWE Performance Center in 2017.

Speaking to Fightful Select, Blanchard cleared up any confusion about why she didn’t sign with WWE following the Mae Young Classic and chose to sign with IMPACT Wrestling in 2018.

“I really don’t know where the story started, but it’s a bit humorous. As cool as would have been to workout at the PC after the MYC and create some scene with my ex (Ricochet)…I wasn’t there and it never happened. The reason for me working with impact is not because I was declined any job offer — it’s only because that’s what my gut and my heart were telling me to go do. That’s the only story, a woman that isn’t rushing into anything for a paycheck or for fame.. but a woman that just loves pro wrestling,”