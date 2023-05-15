Tessa Blanchard Comments On Her Return To Wrestling, Says She Has Unfinished Business

After a hiatus following her departure from Impact Wrestling, Tessa Blanchard has returned to wrestling on a more regular basis. She is making more independent dates and signed a deal with XPW. In an interview with McGuire on Wrestling (via Fightful), Blanchard spoke about her return to wrestling and the unfinished business she still has.

She said: “First of all, I can’t even express how thankful I am. The fans have been so accepting. Even today, the fans are chanting ‘Tessa, Tessa.’ That always feels great, especially being away for so long. I always want a lot more. I feel I have unfinished business in wrestling. I’m 27 years old and I do feel confident that I’m one of the best there is and I can go with the best. I won’t stop pushing for that, but I have other things going on too. I think it’s important to have that balance of knowing who you are outside of the business because the business isn’t always going to be there for you and it’s very unforgiving. It will recycle people left and right. I know who Tessa is without wrestling, which makes me more dangerous when I go back to wrestling.“