Tessa Blanchard Says She Has Creative Control to be Herself in Impact Wrestling, Reveals Her Advice to Young Talents She Trains

– WrestlingInc.com recently spoke to Tessa Blanchard for an Impact media scrum Q&A. Below are some highlights.

Tessa Blanchard on WOW working with Impact: “Who knows? WOW and Impact are both different brands, but Tessa Blanchard never changes. I’m the same Tessa Blanchard there as with Impact. One thing about WOW that I love is that we’re taking women from all different parts of life. We have girls from jiu jitsu and an MMA background. We have mothers. We have students. We have people from everyday life who found this love for professional wrestling.”

Blanchard on training other WOW competitors: “I live in Long Beach now and I train those girls for five days a week when I’m not on the road. To watch them grow from scratch, it’s just a really cool thing for me. Some people think they’re just actresses and not professional wrestlers. But that just shows how close-minded people are because they can do it.”

Blanchard on her advice to young talents: “To always stay hungry. My stepdad told me one day, probably about five years ago when I was just starting my training, to go out there and become undeniable. That’s something that’s always stuck with me over the years and I feel like I’ve done that.”

Blanchard on Taya Valkyrie: “She wouldn’t be [champion] if it wasn’t because of Gail Kim. Taya has never beaten me in a fair fight one-on-one. Taya has always needed a stipulation or a special guest referee or something that puts the odds in her favor. Because I am a top athlete and one of the best, if not the best professional wrestler in Impact Wrestling, I feel like they have stacked the odds against me a little bit in Taya’s favor. So, maybe Madison Square Garden’s the place I take that title back.”

Blanchard on getting to be herself in Impact Wrestling: “I’ve gone places where they’ve told me what I need to do, what I need to say, who I need to be, what moves I need to perform. And at Impact I get to just be me. I have creative control to be me and do what I want. To show people this is what Tessa Blanchard’s about and if you don’t like it, tough sh**.”