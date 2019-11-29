Tessa Blanchard Sitting Out This Weekend Due to an Eye Injury

– According to a report from today’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Impact Wrestling star Tessa Blanchard is currently out of action due to an eye injury. Per the report, she suffered the injury at the British J Cup event for Revolution Pro in a match with Gisele Shaw. As she nurses the injury, Blanchard will continue making appearances, but she won’t be wrestling at the moment.

Additionally, Tessa Blanchard posted a message on the eye injury earlier this week on Twitter. She said she will be sitting this weekend out as a result. Also, she won’t be working Saturday’s scheduled WrestleCade show, where she was originally set to work a Fatal 4-Way match involving Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, and Jordynne Grace.