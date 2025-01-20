wrestling / News
Tessa Blanchard Defeats Jordynne Grace At TNA Genesis
Tessa Blanchard won her return TNA match, defeating Jordynne Grace in their grudge match at Genesis. Blanchard beat Grace at Sunday’s PPV in a 20 minutes bout, getting the win after hitting a bulldog on Grace onto an exposed turnbuckle.
The win marked Blanchard’s first match in the company since the April 7, 2020 episode of Impact when she was the TNA World Champion. She was terminated from the company that year and returned at returned at Final Resolution 2024.
