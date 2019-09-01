Tessa Blanchard Responds to Vampiro About Photos She Shares Online, Vampiro Later Apologizes for Mis-Wording Tweet

– It seems AAA’s Vampiro and Tessa Blanchard recently had a bit of a disagreement over Twitter. At first, Tessa Blanchard shared a tweet that stated, “Be Original.” However, later on Vampiro wrote about writing comments not to “take pictures that show your butt.” The tweet was later deleted after Tessa Blanchared shared a response.

In the now-deleted tweet (via WrestlingInc.com), Vampiro wrote, “You’re my friend. I like your comment. Don’t take pictures that show your butt. Your beautiful, very, but show your strength as an athlete, and continue to inspire. I support you huge, change the way we look at women in our Industry! Your other pics, you should be a model!”

Tessa Blanchard then responded to Vampiro: “I see a strong, athletic, badass, empowering woman Main Eventing an @IMPACTWRESTLING PPV. I work very hard to stay in the shape of an elite athlete…I’m not naive, but I would expect for someone, esp. in the business, to notice that I don’t & have never relied on my sexuality.”

Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion Taya Valkyrie then chimed in on Twitter, writing on Vampiro’s comments: “What a stupid and ridiculous comment. But we all know he’s really good and stupid and ridiculous comments. We all bust our asses to be the best, look our best and perform our best. If I want to post a pic of my butt it’s my prerogative. Our bodies our lives. F— off V.”

Later on, Vampiro wrote an apology on Twitter for the misunderstanding. He stated the following:

To the wresting community, and to @Tess_Blanchard I apologize that I was misunderstood! I am a huge fan of yours, and I apologize for mis-wording my support. To the fans I apologize . Now please accept my apology and let it go, it was my mistake. That’s the best I can do! And, yes your n awesome athlete And deserve the main, and much more!! What I meant was , keep doing what your doing, and thank you for doing so!

