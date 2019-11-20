wrestling / News

Tessa Blanchard Earns Title Shot at Sami Callihan On Impact (Video)

November 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– It’s official: Tessa Blanchard is the #1 contender to Sami Callihan’s Impact World Championship. On this week’s episode, Blanchard won a six-person elimination match against Daga, Rich Swann, Brian Cage, Michael Elgin, and Moose to earn a shot at the title. Blanchard pinned Cage to earn the title shot.

Blanchard will now face Callihan at Hard to Kill on January 12th, 2020 in Dallas, which will air on PPV:

