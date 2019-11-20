wrestling / News
Tessa Blanchard Earns Title Shot at Sami Callihan On Impact (Video)
November 19, 2019 | Posted by
– It’s official: Tessa Blanchard is the #1 contender to Sami Callihan’s Impact World Championship. On this week’s episode, Blanchard won a six-person elimination match against Daga, Rich Swann, Brian Cage, Michael Elgin, and Moose to earn a shot at the title. Blanchard pinned Cage to earn the title shot.
Blanchard will now face Callihan at Hard to Kill on January 12th, 2020 in Dallas, which will air on PPV:
OFFICIAL for #HardToKill on January 12th in Dallas! @Tess_Blanchard challenges @TheSamiCallihan for the IMPACT World Championship.
TICKETS: https://t.co/ixb7CLdmIO pic.twitter.com/Mf0QUxAqIw
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 20, 2019
