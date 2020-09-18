Tessa Blanchard Image Being Removed From WWE 2K Battlegrounds

Tessa Blanchard’s unauthorized appearance on WWE 2K Battlegrounds is not sticking around after its reveal drew headlines ahead of the game’s release. As previously reported, an image that was lifted from a photograph of Blanchard was used for an instructions screen, with the graphic obviously being taken directly from the photograph. Basil Mahmud, who took the photograph and owns the rights to it, posted to Twitter to tag WWE Games and ask “why you took my photo without my permission to use it in your game?”

Mahmud posted to Twitter on Friday with an update, noting that his representation helped him out and that he spoke with WWE Games, who are patching the graphic out tonight. Mahmud concluded with:

“1. No I’m not going to tell you guys anything else

2. I don’t wanna do your podcast.

And number C: Credit your artists TGIF, now go watch some Boy Meets World”

I just want to thank @mrdockins for all the help with this late last night and today. Awesome person and great representation needed to get this matter solved properly and effectively. — Basil Mahmud (@Beezzzzy) September 18, 2020