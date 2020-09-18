wrestling / News

Tessa Blanchard Image Being Removed From WWE 2K Battlegrounds

September 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tessa Blanchard Impact Wrestling

Tessa Blanchard’s unauthorized appearance on WWE 2K Battlegrounds is not sticking around after its reveal drew headlines ahead of the game’s release. As previously reported, an image that was lifted from a photograph of Blanchard was used for an instructions screen, with the graphic obviously being taken directly from the photograph. Basil Mahmud, who took the photograph and owns the rights to it, posted to Twitter to tag WWE Games and ask “why you took my photo without my permission to use it in your game?”

Mahmud posted to Twitter on Friday with an update, noting that his representation helped him out and that he spoke with WWE Games, who are patching the graphic out tonight. Mahmud concluded with:

“1. No I’m not going to tell you guys anything else
2. I don’t wanna do your podcast.
And number C: Credit your artists

TGIF, now go watch some Boy Meets World”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tessa Blanchard, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading