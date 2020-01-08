Tessa Blanchard On Impacting the Wrestling Business Through Intergender Wrestling, On How She & Sami Callihan Are ‘Shattering Ceilings’

Tessa Blanchard was on Busted Open Radio recently and discussed the opportunity she is being given via intergender wrestling in Impact Wrestling. Highlights are below.

On how intergender wrestling has allowed her to be different: “I think it’s really cool that women are given such a platform right now, and in different companies, you’re seeing the first this and the first that, and the first this and the first that, and I think it’s so great, it’s so great for the evolution of women’s wrestling and women’s athletes all together. And one thing that stood out to me about all that was, at first I let it bother me a little bit, it would kind of give me an itch that, oh man, I want to be part of the first this and the first that and this to happen, but I want to be different. I want to make an impact on the business in a way that is different than anybody else has, and I feel like Impact is giving us the platform to do that through intergender wrestling which is really cool to me.”

On if her match with Sami Callihan at Hard to Kill this Sunday deserves more attention: “It has gotten a lot of attention, especially more recently. Maybe yes, maybe no, maybe it will after Sunday, because I think what we’re doing is really special. Sami and I’s beef aside, I feel like what him and I, if you really look at it, what we’re able to do in wrestling altogether, we’re really breaking the mold, we’re shattering ceilings, it’s making people, it’s either disrupting them or people are supporting it. It’s cool that we’re getting a reaction either way because it’s drawing awareness to intergender wrestling which we view as just pro-wrestling because we’re in the time in 2020 where women are looked at as athletes. Women can go out there and kill it better than men, if not, the same as men. It’s a cool thing where we are in 2020. And for Sami and I to be looked at as kind of a bullet point in the evolution of it all is a really cool thing.”

