Tessa Blanchard Leaving CMLL, Women’s Tag Titles To Be Vacated

CMLL has announced that Tessa Blanchard is leaving the promotion and so the Women’s World Tag Team titles will be vacated. She held the belts with Lluvia. New champions will be decided sometime next year.

Comunicado Oficial: El Campeonato Mundial Femenil de Parejas del CMLL ha quedado vacante tras la salida de Tessa Blanchard de la compañía. El título se disputará el próximo año en una eliminatoria. https://t.co/l01k1kQQ77 pic.twitter.com/5EFN1M5sEs — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) December 13, 2024