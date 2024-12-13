wrestling / News

Tessa Blanchard Leaving CMLL, Women’s Tag Titles To Be Vacated

December 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CMLL has announced that Tessa Blanchard is leaving the promotion and so the Women’s World Tag Team titles will be vacated. She held the belts with Lluvia. New champions will be decided sometime next year.

