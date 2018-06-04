Tessa Blanchard Loved Working With Kairi Sane, Didn’t Mind Early Mae Young Classic Exit

– Tessa Blanchard spoke with Busted Open Radio and discussed her experience in the Mae Young Classic and more. Highlights are below per Wrestling Inc:

As the daughter of wrestling legend Tully Blanchard, Tessa got her start in professional wrestling at an early age. Blanchard was just 19 when she had her tryout with WWE. When she didn’t get signed, she worked the independent circuit to hone her skills. Blanchard said she expected to make it to the WWE, but she doesn’t have any ill-feelings about not making it because it led to her traveling around the world and gaining new experiences.

On being eliminated from the Mae Young Classic early on:“Honestly, I have zero negative feelings towards it. Everyone has their spot; whether you are happy with it or not somebody had to do it. I honestly was not upset at all. I saw on the dirt sheets that ‘Tessa has a bad attitude.’ I think that I am misunderstood because people perceive me to be a certain way because I am generational. They expect me to be entitled and expect me to have things early on. I think people misconstrued that honestly. I was so excited for my spot on the Mae Young Classic.”

On working with Kairi Sane in the tournament: “Kairi Sane and I had two tours in Japan together. She ended up having to come off of the shows because of her injury in Japan so we didn’t have a match. I remember walking into the dressing room at the Performance Center and her coming up to me and saying, ‘Guess what? Guess what? Me and you!’ She almost had tears in her eyes. She was just so happy. Honestly, it was one of the best experiences in my life. A lot of those women are really great wrestlers. It was really cool to be part of it. Really, being eliminated in the first round didn’t bother me at all. I had a great experience being a part of it.”