Tessa Blanchard On Wrestling on Netflix: ‘Never Say Never’

In an interview with the Deloco Podcast (via Fightful), Tessa Blanchard was asked about the possibility of wrestling ‘on Netflix’, and said ‘never say never.’ The only wrestling programming currently on Netflix is WWE RAW.

She said: “Hey, like I said, never say never. Right now, my main focus is TNA Wrestling, what I can do in the TNA ring. Like I said, that’s kind of where I put everything on pause. So I always said I had unfinished business in the wrestling business. So to come back and kind of resume where we paused everything, it’s an honor. To be able to push the TNA brand, like I said, I believe it. There’s so many talented people, some people that I’ve gotten to share the ring with, some people that I haven’t yet. But all of us being under that TNA umbrella and this WWE partnership, it does nothing but help us. It’s an exciting time to be a part of TNA Wrestling.“