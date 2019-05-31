Tessa Blanchard Has a Newfound Respect For Gail Kim After Impact Rebellion

– Tessa Blanchard discussed her feud and match with Gail Kim at Impact Rebellion on a recent Impact Wrestling media call. Highlights are below per Wrestling Inc:

On facing Gail Kim at Impact Rebellion: “Rebellion was amazing, there was a lot of anticipation leading up to that event. It was cool to have my dad there and Gail’s husband there. It was always a dream match, but a match that I never thought would be a reality. It was a cool moment for my career, a moment people will remember, really pivotal to my career.”

On her feud with Kim: “I do not regret anything I do. Gail had disrespected me at that time and it came down to the ring, that match. All the stuff between us, fighting it out in the ring. And I have a newfound respect for Gail because of that.”