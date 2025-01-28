Tessa Blanchard Praises TNA Roster & Says Possibilities Are Endless, Open To Charlotte Flair Match

Tessa Blanchard spoke highly of the TNA roster and noted that the possibilities are endless with the WWE-TNA partnership. Blanchard weighed in on a possible match with WWE’s Charlotte Flair and more in her appearance on the DeLoco Podcast, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On a possible match with Charlotte Flair: “[Laughs] hey, I never say no. The Tessa Blanchard from back then, who wasn’t afraid of any man, any woman, big, small, tall, short, whatever, I don’t back down from any challenge. So hey, if you put it there, I’m gonna seize every opportunity.”

On the TNA roster: “Right now, I think that with TNA being a completely different company, it’s filled with so much talent, especially with this partnership with WWE that was just announced, I think the possibilities are endless. There’s not just one person I want to face, there’s multiple people I’d like to face. I’ve been watching the girls in the locker room, and everyone goes out there and kills it. Every match on a card outdoes the match before it, and everyone, from the guys to the girls, I’m becoming familiar now with people that I wasn’t familiar with their work. There’s so much new talent on the scene, and with this partnership, it’s like the possibilities are endless. You could see someone from TNA pop up on Monday Night Raw, or you could have someone from SmackDown pop up on a Thursday IMPACT live. You don’t know what to expect.”