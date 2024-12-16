Tessa Blanchard Provides Update On Her TNA Contract Status

Tessa Blanchard returned to TNA Wrestling at the Final Resolution special to kick off her feud with Jorydnne Grace. The two are expected to meet at Genesis next month.

Speaking with Contralona, Blanchard stated that she has not signed with TNA. Here are the highlights (per Fightful):

On her status: “That was a tough decision for me because I have a lot of respect for CMLL and I love everything about that company. They helped me a lot in helping getting in touch with other companies so I’m grateful for that. I am not signed with anyone, including TNA and CMLL. My eyes are now in Jordynne Grace because her locker room in TNA previously had my name on it with a lot of stories I had there. I see Grace’s career being in the up and up but I feel that if I was in TNA of all the past year, she would not have this success. That is why I wanted to return, because I wanted to prove this was still my locker room.”

On her goals in TNA: “Right now, my goal is to get a singles match with Grace to prove who is the best wrestler in the world. I had a lot of matches against men, women and have always won multiple championships and tourneys so. I have a lot of confidence in my wrestling that I can say I am the best in the world.”