wrestling / News
Tessa Blanchard Pulls Out Of Independent Event
Tessa Blanchard has pulled out of the Battleworld’88 event, which happens on January 31 in Vancouver. She was initially set to face Dark Sheik on the show. The recent controversy over her alleged bullying and racial slurs cause Sheik to say on Twitter that he was considering not wrestling her. Once the match was cancelled, Sheik admitted he would have ended up doing so anyway.
He wrote: “I would’ve done my safe and honest best to entertain – and accept a persons attempt at growth. Or she could’ve wrestled someone else. Hey, maybe she’s just sick next week.”
As of last night (January 20) @Tess_Blanchard has officially pulled herself out of BattleWorld’88 which kicks off January 31 at the Rickshaw Theatre.
We will have an amazing replacement because we respect our audience and will bring the craziest show we can to Vancouver! 🐍💰
— FightKobraKai (@FightKobraKai) January 22, 2020
I would've done my safe and honest best to entertain – and accept a persons attempt at growth.
Or she could've wrestled someone else.
Hey, maybe she's just sick next week. https://t.co/5dr2LEsulj
— Khandaghabadi (@darksheikftf) January 22, 2020
More Trending Stories
- John Cena on Why He Chose to Do Denim Jorts Rather Than Traditional Ring Gear
- Ric Flair On The 1992 Royal Rumble Allowing Him to Get His Confidence Back After Being ‘Destroyed’ by WCW
- Booker T Reveals What Backstage Perk He Asked For After Becoming WCW World Champion for the First Time
- Triple H Clarifies Who Thought Of DX Name, Recalls Shawn Michaels Throwing Paper At Vince McMahon’s Forehead In Response To WWE Trying to Script DX