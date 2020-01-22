Tessa Blanchard Pulls Out Of Independent Event

Tessa Blanchard has pulled out of the Battleworld’88 event, which happens on January 31 in Vancouver. She was initially set to face Dark Sheik on the show. The recent controversy over her alleged bullying and racial slurs cause Sheik to say on Twitter that he was considering not wrestling her. Once the match was cancelled, Sheik admitted he would have ended up doing so anyway.

He wrote: “I would’ve done my safe and honest best to entertain – and accept a persons attempt at growth. Or she could’ve wrestled someone else. Hey, maybe she’s just sick next week.”

As of last night (January 20) @Tess_Blanchard has officially pulled herself out of BattleWorld’88 which kicks off January 31 at the Rickshaw Theatre. We will have an amazing replacement because we respect our audience and will bring the craziest show we can to Vancouver! 🐍💰 — FightKobraKai (@FightKobraKai) January 22, 2020