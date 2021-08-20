Tessa Blanchard Reportedly Had Talks With NWA

A new report says that there were conversations between Tessa Blanchard and the NWA over the summer. Fightful Select reports that the company reached out to Blanchard about the possibility of working together, according to sources inside and outside of the company.

Blanchard has only had one match since she exited Impact Wrestling last year, losing the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship to Kylie Rae in September of last year. She has been training in Texas since then.

According to the site, as of now talks between the two have been “tabled” for the time being.