Tessa Blanchard Respects Gail Kim, But Warns Her To Stay Out Of Her Way

Tessa Blanchard recently spoke with Wrestlezone.com’s Kevin Kellam ahead of Sunday’s Impact Homecoming PPV. Here are the highlights.…

WHAT FANS CAN EXPECT AT HOMECOMING: On Sunday you are going to see three of the best women’s wrestlers in the world in the ring at the same time, which is absolutely amazing. But if you’ve been following IMPACT and seeing what has been going on, you’ll know that I do what is necessary to keep the Knockouts title and to stay on top. Whether that means pulling an apron or hitting a referee, I’m still the Knockouts Champion.

HER THOUGHTS ON SPECIAL GUEST REFEREE GAIL KIM: I respect Gail Kim, who is the special guest referee on Sunday, and she was one of the reasons I got into this business as I thought she was one of the best in the world who was fighting for women’s wrestling to be what it is today. While I respect her, I’m no stranger of doing what needs to be done or getting into quarrels with referees. Gail saw what happened to Brandon Tolle two weeks ago. He got in my way and now there is no Brandon, so if Gail gets in my way then there will be no more Gail.

ON POSSIBLY FACING GAIL KIM: That would be amazing. Like I said before, Gail was one of the best in the world. She is one of the pioneers that fought for women’s wrestling to be what it is now. She wanted the girls to go toe-to-toe with the guys and show that we can hang with the best of them. I don’t think that she quite gets the recognition that she deserves. Her legacy is extremely underrated so I would love to share the ring with her because once I beat one of the best in the world that means I am the best in the world.

ON HER 2018: 2018 was such an amazing year. It was all a blessing. I just hit my five years to when I started training, and I never thought I would be where I currently am. I get to travel all over the world and win titles everywhere I’ve gone. I was part of the first ever women’s match to ever be televised in China. That’s something no one can take away from me. I’ve gotten to wrestle some of the best women and men in the world. Brian Cage, AR Fox, Scorpio Sky, Tracy Williams, David Starr. I’ve main evented Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. I’ve gotten to do some of the coolest things and I imagine 2019 being even better. There’s a lot of big things in the work with Women of Wrestling, AXS TV, the things that IMPACT have planned. I won the IMPACT Title in 2018, and it was such an amazing year. I’m in a position where I get to make history in different ways than women in other places. That’s special to me. I want to become one of the most versatile wrestlers in the world.