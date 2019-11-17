wrestling / News
Tessa Blanchard Reveals She Wants To Wrestle Sasha Banks
In a Q&A on Twitter, Tessa Blanchard revealed that the opponent she wants to face the most is Sasha Banks. She used the name Mercedes KV, which was Banks’ name on the independent scene. Here are highlights:
On who she wants to wrestle: “I’d like to wrestle Mercedes KV.”
On her favorites matches this year: “Anything @TheMooseNation.”
On her favorite wrestler growing up: “Johnny Valentine. I saw Greg Valentine today. It was cool.”
On which female wrestler has the most promise: “All the potential to be a STAR & proving it daily. @HoganKnowsBest3 (Kiera Hogan).”
