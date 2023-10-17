Tessa Blanchard Receives ROTC Bronze Medal Of Merit

Tessa Blanchard has received the Bronze Medal Of Merit from the ROTC. The former Impact World Champion posted to Instagram noting that she received the medal, as you can see below.

Blanchard wrote in the caption:

Blessed with this journey. The highs, the lows, I wouldn’t change them because they brought me here. Follow your passion and don’t give up. I’ve learned so much from my rotc peers and I am so blessed to call many of them family.

I’ve taken some back roads and a few detours but I have realized my goals, and there is much more in the world of pro wrestling I’d like to accomplish. Thank you to those who support the journey, it’s not been an easy one but without y’all it wouldn’t be possible.