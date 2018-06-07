Tessa Blanchard Says She’s Been in Touch With WWE Since Mae Young Classic

– Tessa Blanchard spoke with Wrestling Inc. for a new interview talking about her experience in the Mae Young Classic and more. Highlights are below:

On her participation in the first Mae Young Classic: “At the end of the day it is a huge blessing. I wasn’t upset with how things played out at the Classic. I was super proud and grateful to have been part of it. They only had so many women in the Classic and they picked some of the best women out there in the world. At the time that was insane to me. Kairi Sane and I had done two tours in Japan together. We were supposed to have a singles match, but she ended up getting pulled off of that show, too so our singles match never happened. She was sitting in the ring at the Performance Center and she said to me that we were going to have a match together at the Classic, and I thought she was kidding, but she was like, ‘no, no, me and you!’ We were both so excited because we have been waiting for so long to wrestle each other. We were both super excited. Everything that happened that week and being part of the Classic was a huge honor. I honestly couldn’t think of anyone better to share the ring with than Kairi, which meant a lot to the both of us.”

On talking with WWE since the tournament: “Honestly, I had spoken with [WWE]. I am still in touch with them. We are both on very good terms, contrary to what people think, we are on very good terms. I don’t get my hopes up or anything, I am really enjoying what I am doing right now by having the matches, the inter-gender matches that I am having. I am getting to travel all over the world doing what I love and making a living out of it. That is a huge blessing to me. I am not necessarily in a rush to go anywhere. Whatever happens, happens. Everything happens for the right reasons and the right time, and the fact that it didn’t happen to me at the Classic, God had a different plan for me.”

On the return of the Classic: “I think that is super exciting, the first one was really awesome. There were women all over the world where sometimes they don’t get to be seen here in the United States, and for WWE to bring them over to the Classic and put them on this platform for it to show that women’s pro wrestling is in good hands. It is a really special thing to be part of.”

On competing in PCW: “PCW is one of my favorite places to wrestle right now on the west coast. They have a bunch of buzz behind them. They bring in top talent from all over the world. It is such a cool environment. I remember when me and Chelsea [Green] walked out, it was for my championship, and as I came through the curtain I remember thinking how special it was. I only felt that feeling two other times, one was when I came out of Lucha Underground and the other was when I came out through WrestleCircus. That crowd—I don’t know what it was, but I had that same feeling and it was like, this means something, this is special. To be paired up with Chelsea, and now this weekend to be paired up with Rachael Ellering this weekend, who I haven’t wrestled in a little over a year, but I’ve had some of my favorite matches with her. I am really excited.”