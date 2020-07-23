Tessa Blanchard Sending Impact Title Belt Back, Disputes Claims She Demanded Money to Do So

Tessa Blanchard is reportedly sending the Impact Wrestling World Title back and is pushing back at claims that she demanded a big mount of money to do so. The report started circulating after beltmaker Dan posted to Twitter stating that Eddie Edwards’ Impact World Title is new and that Blanchard demanded $150,000 to return the old title.

Impact got a new set of belts. Tessa reported wanted $150,000 to return the old one. — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) July 20, 2020

According to Fightful Select, Blanchard’s side is disputing that claim. They told the site that Blanchard did not try to hold up Impact and that the company only provided her with an address to send the belt to this week. Blanchard’s people say that title is set to be safely returned.