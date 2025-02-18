wrestling / News
Tessa Blanchard Set for Action on This Week’s TNA Impact
February 18, 2025 | Posted by
– TNA Wrestling announced that Tessa Blanchard will be in action on this week’s edition of TNA Impact.
* No Disqualification Match: JDC vs. Leon Slater
* Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont vs. The Rascalz
* Tessa Blanchard in action
* Joe Hendry concert
Per @MilanMiracle, Tessa Blanchard must compete THURSDAY, LIVE on #TNAiMPACT on @AXSTV, @Sportsnet 360, and TNA+!
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 18, 2025