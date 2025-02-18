wrestling / News

Tessa Blanchard Set for Action on This Week’s TNA Impact

February 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact 2-20-25 - Tessa Blanchard Image Credit: TNA

– TNA Wrestling announced that Tessa Blanchard will be in action on this week’s edition of TNA Impact.

* No Disqualification Match: JDC vs. Leon Slater
* Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont vs. The Rascalz
* Tessa Blanchard in action
* Joe Hendry concert

